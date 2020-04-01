Menu
NEW ROLES: Eight jobseekers have found work at the Gatton Coles Supermarket. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Gatton jobseekers land supermarket roles as demand rises

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
1st Apr 2020 6:00 AM
EIGHT Gatton jobseekers have found themselves new gigs after they landed roles at a busy supermarket.

To meet rising customer demand, Coles has recruited more than 7000 new employees in two weeks, including eight at its Gatton store.

The local recruits have been fast-tracked into Coles’ Gatton supermarket and have come from a wide range of industries and businesses, including many that have been forced to close or to stand down staff such as in travel, sport, fitness and hospitality.

Coles is still looking to fill another 5000 roles, nationally.

The roles include store team members to serve customers and replenish shelves in Coles supermarkets and liquor stores, Customer Service Agents to deliver orders to Coles online customers, and more than 100 trade qualified bakers for in-store bakeries.

Gatton Star

