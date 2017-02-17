Gatton intersection upgrades being reviewed

SAFE SOLUTIONS: A roundabout is one of five concept designs suggested by Lockyer Valley Regional Council to address safety concerns at the North Street and William Street intersection in Gatton.

Motorists could soon be faced with a roundabout at the intersection of North Street and William Street in Gatton.

That is one of five options the Lockyer Valley Regional Council is currently reviewing to upgrade the intersection through the Australian Government funded Black Spot Programme.

Other concept designs for the upgrade of the intersection include further line marking and dedicated turning lanes to navigate the intersection.

Through an increased median strip, another concept design for the intersection will only allow motorists to turn left into William Street when exiting North Street.

Through black spot funding LVRC is also seeking to address safety concerns at the East Street - Crescent Street - Smithfield Road and Old College Road intersection in Gatton.

A total of seven concept designs have been suggested to upgrade the intersection including a roundabout.

Increased signage and line markings are also included in the concepts.

Median strips pushing traffic coming out of Old College Rd away from the intersection to easily merge onto Crescent Street is also suggested.

LVRC is inviting public comment on the concept designs for both intersections with a Drop-in Information and Consultation Session today at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

There will be no formal presentation during the session but LVRC is inviting feedback on issues or concerns regarding the designs.

The session will run from 3.30-7.30pm today.

The concepts are also available for viewing on the LVRC website under the 'Say It' section.

The consultation period closes on February 22.