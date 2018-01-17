Menu
Gatton hosts reining master for week-long clinic

Stephen Kelly, Naomi Lee, Chris Gould and Skye Bryers.
Stephen Kelly, Naomi Lee, Chris Gould and Skye Bryers.
Melanie Keyte
by

LEGENDARY reining master Warren Backhouse had his hands full last week with the first of his Five Star Reining Clinics at Gatton Showgrounds.

Riders travelled from all corners of Queensland and beyond, hailing from places such as Longreach, Melbourne and Armidale.

Mr Backhouse said the first-class facilities at Gatton helped bring talent and interest to the region.

"People are coming up all the way from Victoria and seeing the area, and they're bringing money into the community as well while they're here,” he said.

The highly respected trainer said he enjoyed hosting the riding clinics in Gatton, as he had done for the past 10years.

"It's kind of like a riding holiday,” he said.

"We focus on the individual and spend plenty of time going over the lessons.

"It's just them and the horse for the week they're here, and that's all they have to focus on.”

Gatton Star

