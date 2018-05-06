Gatton heavy horse show hard to miss

PROUD AS PUNCH: Jackie Searle of the Gold Coast with Wattle Lane Bella at the 2018 Gatton Clydesdale and Heavy Horse Field Days at the Gatton Showgrounds on Saturday, May 5.

THE Gatton Showgrounds were abuzz with activity today for the first half of the 2018 Gatton Clydesdale and Heavy Horse Field Days.

This year marked the 41st time the event has been held in Australia and plenty of exhibitors and displays were on show to give visitors a chance to see heavy horses in action and offer them a peek into their rich history.

Pohlmans Nursery also held a family fun day for their Autumn Celebration Weekend.

Check out a photo gallery of all the action below: