Menu
Login
PROUD AS PUNCH: Jackie Searle of the Gold Coast with Wattle Lane Bella at the 2018 Gatton Clydesdale and Heavy Horse Field Days at the Gatton Showgrounds on Saturday, May 5.
PROUD AS PUNCH: Jackie Searle of the Gold Coast with Wattle Lane Bella at the 2018 Gatton Clydesdale and Heavy Horse Field Days at the Gatton Showgrounds on Saturday, May 5. Lachlan McIvor
News

Gatton heavy horse show hard to miss

Lachlan Mcivor
by
5th May 2018 4:55 PM

THE Gatton Showgrounds were abuzz with activity today for the first half of the 2018 Gatton Clydesdale and Heavy Horse Field Days.

This year marked the 41st time the event has been held in Australia and plenty of exhibitors and displays were on show to give visitors a chance to see heavy horses in action and offer them a peek into their rich history.

Pohlmans Nursery also held a family fun day for their Autumn Celebration Weekend.

Check out a photo gallery of all the action below:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
2018 gatton clydesdale and heavy horse field days gatton showgrounds photo gallery pohlmans nursery
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Safety works finalised for fatal Glenore Grove intersection

    Safety works finalised for fatal Glenore Grove intersection

    News Safety upgrade works have been signed off for the intersection at Lake Clarendon Way and Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd.

    Lockyer life is rosy for Derek

    Lockyer life is rosy for Derek

    News A job in Gatton led to starting his dream farm

    A culinary adventure in Plainland

    A culinary adventure in Plainland

    News A delicious experience for all involved.

    Local Partners