Gatton Hawks' 'super coach' to take step back

WINNING FEELING: Andrew Schmidt and Second Division captain Brendan Simpson after their 2017 President's Cup win. Ann Bichel

RUGBY LEAGUE: After delivering yet another piece of silverware for the Gatton Hawks at the conclusion of the 2017 season, Andrew Schmidt will step away from the hot seat.

His final hurrah came as he led the Reserve Grade side to victory in their grand final encounter with Toowoomba Valleys Roosters last weekend to go alongside their minor premiership.

Schmidt also coached Gatton's Second Division team, who won the minor premiership but fell short of a chance to do the double after losing to Dalby in the semi-finals, to a President's Cup win in June.

In 2016, he secured four premierships with both sides reigning supreme in their respective grades.

The former Gatton player will still remain at the club but occupying a role out of the pressure cooker after 20-odd years as a coach.

"I've coached for quite a years now, a few others want to do it and it's about time to let them come through,” Schmidt said.

"I'm still going to be here but just in the background.”

Schmidt will leave behind big shoes to fill with Hawks president Doug Beahan dubbing him "super coach” following his latest triumph.

"He's very humble about it; he just loves the club,” Beahan said.

"He's down here setting up, putting everything up before games and pulling everything down after games. He's a great guy.”

Never one to revel in compliments, he preferred the praise to go to his players instead.

He pointed to players in his Reserve Grade side, like Jagan Swan and Cory Schmidt, who have been consistent presences in a side which hasn't missed a grand final since 2011.

"I've just had good cattle,” Schmidt said.

But what has kept him at the club for so long, committing countless hours to the club over the years?

"I don't know, some days I do ask myself that question,” he joked.

"No, but I still enjoy it and I've got a lot of friends at the club.”

Reserve Grade player Cliff Brown, who assisted Schmidt over the course of the season, will take over the reins in 2018.

Schmidt tipped him to continue the run of success.

"Cliffy will go real well,” he said.

"He's got a lot of respect for the guys and they respect him as well. He's perfect for the job.”

"He might be coaching Second Division next year too... I'll have to talk to him about that.”