Gatton Hawks' successful season comes to a close

AWAY: The Gatton Hawks Second Division side lost to Pittsworth 30-20 on Sunday.

AWAY: The Gatton Hawks Second Division side lost to Pittsworth 30-20 on Sunday. Ann Bichel

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks Second Division side will not get the chance to claim another piece of silverware after falling in the preliminary final against Pittsworth.

While their season is now over following the 30-20 loss at Glenholme Park on Sunday, they still claimed the minor premiership and the President's Cup for 2018.

Kalem Marsh was also the top points scorer (134) in the division for the year as he scored eight tries and excelled with the boot.

An early try got the Hawks off to the perfect start but the Danes bit back to take a 14 point lead into the sheds.

Pittsworth crossed again right at the start of the second half and it proved a bridge too far to cross, despite a Gatton fight back and tries to William Sadler, Raymond Grainger and Aron Waka.

Coach Cliff Brown said he was proud of his side's performance but felt like it was just one of those days where everything went against them.

"We just didn't get the right bounce of the ball throughout the game but we didn't give up,” Brown said.

"We scored 14 points in the second half, pretty happy with that, we fought to the end, (we were) just unlucky.”

He picked out James Lewis, Grainger and Waka as particular stand-outs.

"(They) didn't stop all game,” he said.

That leaves the club's dominant Reserve Grade team as the only representative left flying the flag for Gatton.

Pittsworth, who finished a point above the Hawks on the table, are now the only thing standing between them and a fifth premiership in six years.

Gatton already defeated their Danes counterparts 24-16 in the first round of finals but the two exchanged victories in the regular season.

The Hawks got up 24-6 away from home in round three and Pittsworth took the spoils at Cahill Park in round 14 with a 32-10 win.

They will face off in the grand final on Sunday at 1.15pm at Glenholme Park.