Gatton Hawks soaring high after trophy win

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks' Second Division side are flying high after defeating the Warwick Cowboys to win the Toowoomba Rugby League Clive Berghofer Second Division President's Cup Final.

Their 20-12 victory on Sunday was aided by tries from James Schroeder, Bruce Milsom, Harley Nielsen and Frank Green, while centre Raymond Grainger was named as the player of the final.

It was the sixth TRL title in a row for coach Andrew Schmidt and he said he was happy to add more silverware to the club's trophy cabinet.

"The boys went well again, and it is always good to get the win,” Schmidt said.

"All of the boys put in. Our forwards set the platform and kept moving forward while our backs cut them up.”

Captain Brendan Simpson was proud of his side's performance in a tough fixture and gave special mention to Grainger and Wesley Murray.

"It was a nice, tough game out there on Sunday, and we are probably lucky we got away with the win,” Simpson said.

"We all played very well today, and that proved in the result.”

But it was not to be for the Hawks' Reserve Grade side, as they went down 16-10 to Dalby in the Toowoomba Rugby League Toowoomba Toyota Reserve Grade President's Cup Final.

Cliff Brown and Joel Dionysius scored tries for the Hawks but it wasn't enough to claim the win.

Captain Shaun Andrew conceded that his side needed to play a smater game in order to be successful in these games in the future.

"It was a very physical and tough game, but we gave away many penalties which did not help us,” Andrew said.

Gatton's loss came after losing their halfback Aiden Schmidt mid-week due to injury.

These two teams will meet next Saturday night again at Cahill Park which will give the Hawks an opportunity to prove they are still competition leaders.