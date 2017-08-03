Gatton Hawks slip up against Danes

TOUGH TO TAKE: The Gatton Hawks side remains sixth on the TRL ladder despite their 30-24 loss against the Pittsworth Danes on Saturday night.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks side remains sixth on the TRL ladder despite their 30-24 loss against the Pittsworth Danes on Saturday night at Club Pittsworth.

Gatton got off to a fast start, with two tries from lock Shannon Hicks and halfback Callum Woolacott in the first 10 minutes giving the away side an 8-0 lead.

Pittsworth then responded, running in three tries to leave Gatton trailing 18-8 at the half-time break.

A try to winger Jack Pender got Gatton back in the game at 18-14 early in the second term but two quick tries from the Danes on the back of penalties saw Pittsworth regain their lead.

Further touchdowns to Pender and prop Allan Morris got the Hawks back to 30-24 with four minutes left to play but the team sitting third on the TRL ladder held on for the victory.

Co-coach Michael Armstrong was full of praise for his players' efforts but felt a lack of polish and some penalties late in the count cost his side dearly.

"We were on top for many periods during the game but it only takes one lapse for there to be an opportunity for the opposition and they jumped on top of us,” Armstrong said.

"We have some talented outside backs but we did not use them as much as we should have. As a whole, we just were not polished for long enough.”

Veteran Dom Haak was proud of the side for their battling display.

"We started the game on fire, a few of the bounce of the ball things did not go our way but that is footy,” Haak said.

"We hung in there and finished strong.”

Francis Han and Cameron Nicholls were named as the Hawks' best.

Gatton will be determined to bounce back from this loss as they take on eighth-placed Souths at Cahill Park from 2.30pm this Sunday, with a win crucial to keeping the club's finals hopes alive.

The Hawks' reserve-grade side was victorious 44-18 against eighth-placed Pittsworth, with Taylar Hawthorn, Riley Godwin, Lachlan Gorman, Joel Dionysius, Dean Bichel and Todd Bichel scoring the tries.

But it was a day to forget for the second division and under-18 outfits. In their first loss of the season, second division fell to Pittsworth 30-22 while the young Hawks were ousted 28-24.