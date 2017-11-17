Menu
Login
News

Gatton Hawks sign-on day is back

Gatton Hawks' Second Division side lost to Dalby 22-18.
Gatton Hawks' Second Division side lost to Dalby 22-18. Contributed

ALL aspiring footy players are invited to head down to Cahill Park Sports Club this Saturday at 1pm and join the Hawks family.

Club President Doug Beahan said any players considering playing for the Hawks Club would have the chance to develop themselves as a football player.

"It's tremendous that players want to come along and have a bit of fun playing footy, yet more and more players want to either improve their skill set or advance to play rep footy in the (TRL) Toowoomba Rugby League,” he said.

"We would like to think we accommodate both areas of player enjoyment.

"Playing for Gatton is about community. We are extremely great for the community support we receive each year and that in turn enables us to facilitate a family atmosphere about the club.”

Mr Beahan reminded any aspiring females footy queens to sign up on Saturday if they are interested in playing.

"Females love playing footy and there are junior comps and a Senior comp in Toowoomba, we just need to increase interest in Gatton , for our club to field a team,” he said.

"So come on down and let's get started.”

Mr Beahan said players would be offered assistance with the online registration process at the Hawks sign-on day.

'We want to help make the process as straight forward as possible,” Mr Beahan said.

"We have a new A grade coach this season and return of our experienced Reserve grade and U18 coaches.

"Come along and meet them , have a chat about the season ahead and be part of the Hawks family.”

Topics:  cahill park gatton hawks rugby league lockyer valley sign on day

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Councils unite for changes

Councils unite for changes

Southeast Queensland's Mayors have issued state election candidates with their top 10 infrastructure priorities.

Speedway to rev up Lockyer Valley

OFF AND RACING: The conditions made for some exhilarating action on the track at the last Lockyer Valley Speedway meet.

Catch all the action this Saturday.

Firefighters commended for 50 years of dedication

GOLDEN JUBILEE: Helidon's firefighters celebrated 50 years serving their community.

Helidon's station crew were honoured last weekend.

Gatton vet nurse achieves PhD

IN GOOD HANDS: UQ veterinary technician Vit Chakitdee watches Dr Rebekah Scotney check over dog Woodstock.

Rebekah Scotney's leap from Cert IV to a doctorate in Vet Sciences.

Local Partners