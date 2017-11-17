Gatton Hawks sign-on day is back

ALL aspiring footy players are invited to head down to Cahill Park Sports Club this Saturday at 1pm and join the Hawks family.

Club President Doug Beahan said any players considering playing for the Hawks Club would have the chance to develop themselves as a football player.

"It's tremendous that players want to come along and have a bit of fun playing footy, yet more and more players want to either improve their skill set or advance to play rep footy in the (TRL) Toowoomba Rugby League,” he said.

"We would like to think we accommodate both areas of player enjoyment.

"Playing for Gatton is about community. We are extremely great for the community support we receive each year and that in turn enables us to facilitate a family atmosphere about the club.”

Mr Beahan reminded any aspiring females footy queens to sign up on Saturday if they are interested in playing.

"Females love playing footy and there are junior comps and a Senior comp in Toowoomba, we just need to increase interest in Gatton , for our club to field a team,” he said.

"So come on down and let's get started.”

Mr Beahan said players would be offered assistance with the online registration process at the Hawks sign-on day.

'We want to help make the process as straight forward as possible,” Mr Beahan said.

"We have a new A grade coach this season and return of our experienced Reserve grade and U18 coaches.

"Come along and meet them , have a chat about the season ahead and be part of the Hawks family.”