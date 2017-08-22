Gatton Hawks Reserve Grade into another grand final

TUSSLE: The Gatton Hawks Reserve Grade side will contest another grand final after defeating Dalby 28-16 on Sunday afternoon.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks Reserve Grade side has advanced to another grand final after defeating rivals Dalby Diehards 28-16 at Clive Berghofer Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The team has been involved in a grand final every year since 2012, winning premierships in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

On September 3, the players will look to add another trophy to their cabinet.

Gatton got off to a quick start last weekend, taking an 18-0 lead within the opening 15 minutes on the back of tries from Cory Schmidt, Riley Godwin and Michael Frohloff.

A penalty goal from Schmidt in the 23rd minute increased the Hawks' lead.

A try late in the first half from Dalby gave the Hawks a 20-4 lead at the interval.

The Diehards hit straight back after the break, crossing the try line within two minutes to reduce the deficit to 10 points.

A tremendous try to Gatton's Lachlan Gorman 10 minutes later gave the Hawks some much needed breathing room and, with five minutes left in the game, fullback Alex Groves kicked a penalty goal to take his side's lead to 28-10.

Dalby scored again with 20 seconds left in the match but it was too late, sending the Hawks into contention for another premiership.

It was another day to forget for Gatton's Second Division side.

In just their second loss of the season, they fell to a 36-22 defeat to Pittsworth.

The Hawks will have a chance to bounce back against Dalby on Sunday at Clive Berghofer Stadium with one final opportunity to make the grand final.

The club is inviting nominations for the positions of coach for A Grade, Reserve Grade, C Grade and Under 18s for the 2018 season, as well as for the positions of president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer and registrar.

For an application form email Doug Beahan at doug.beahan@gmail.com. Nominations must be submitted in writing by Sunday, August 27, 2017.

All members are invited to the AGM on Tuesday, October 31, from 7pm at Cahill Park Sports Complex.