Gatton Hawks Reserve Grade bring home another trophy

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks reserve grade side has done it again.

By defeating the Toowoomba Valleys Roosters on Sunday, they claimed their fourth premiership in five years to go alongside their other triumphs in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

But they had to do it the hard way after falling behind to the side they've faced in the decider for the past four years.

Blake Edwards crossed the try line for Valleys just seven minutes into the game to give his team the perfect start.

Gatton hit back through Ray Erbacher, who crashed over from dummy half 10minutes later to sneak in front.

But the Roosters scored again just before half-time to head into the interval with a 10-6 advantage.

The Hawks came flying out of the break to score two tries in the first 15 minutes of the second term, thanks to efforts from Riley Godwin and Cliff Brown.

Cory Schmidt, who was named the player of the grand final, added a penalty goal later on in the half to get Gatton just out of touch with the score at 18-10.

Anisi Finau scored for the Roosters with less than five minutes to go to set up a nail-biting finale, but the Hawks hung on to win the game 18-16 and bring back another trophy for Gatton's cabinet.

Hawks president Doug Beahan said it was a fitting game for the occasion.

"Both teams really showed up and really pushed hard. It was a real grand final,” Beahan said.

Beahan said having a side consistently winning trophies was a big boost for the club. "It gives us a lot of heart. We're always trying to build for the future to encourage our younger players, so it gives them something to aim for,” he said.

Beahan added that a huge part of the team's success came from the leadership of coach Andrew Schmidt.

While also serving as the coach of the Hawks' second division side, Schmidt has made a regular occurrence of winning silverware for both teams.

Beahan dubbed him a "super coach”.

"He's very humble about it, he just loves the club. He's worthy to have that accolade,” he said.

But Schmidt isn't expected to carry on in the role for 2018.

"He's going to step down next year. There's a few younger guys coming up that want to coach and he doesn't want to stand in their way,” Beahan said.

"He'll be there in the background, he won't be leaving the club. He'll still be around.”

Although the A-grade side just missed out on a finals place, Beahan was pleased with the club's season as a whole and wanted to thank the many volunteers who kept things ticking.

"We're all looking forward to next year,” he said.