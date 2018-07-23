Menu
Login
SURGE: Mark Swan is brought down by two Valleys players.
SURGE: Mark Swan is brought down by two Valleys players. Ann Bichel
News

Gatton Hawks make statement with Valleys upset

Lachlan Mcivor
by
23rd Jul 2018 12:47 PM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Their hopes of making finals for 2018 might be over but the Gatton Hawks proved there is still plenty of life left in their season after an upset win over Valleys on Sunday.

Haydan Lipp's late try ensured Gatton got across the line 32-30 to seal a morale-boosting victory over the fourth-placed side away from home.

The influence of in-form centre Daniel Jennings was evident with his hat-trick giving the Hawks the lift as the game was starting to slip away from them.

"It's hard to single out individuals in what was such a fantastic team performance,” coach Shaun Hobson said.

"However Haydan Lipp was at his creative best and his right side combination with the outstanding Daniel Jennings, who put on a show which was all class, definitely was telling in setting up this victory.

"Many people have stated that with our A-grade's side chance of making this season's finals unfortunately gone, there is not much left to play for. Well that thought was put to bed.”

In other action, Reserve Grade were held 18-all, Second Division recorded a comprehensive 44-10 win and the Under 18s got up 22-16.

The Young Hawks remain third on the table and just a single point behind the two sides ahead of them.

The Hawks will play their final set of fixtures at Cahill Park on Saturday as they host Oakey.

daniel jennings gatton hawks haydan lipp shaun hobson toowoomba rugby league toowoomba valleys
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Jayde Kendall's memory will never fade from Gatton

    Jayde Kendall's memory will never fade from Gatton

    People and Places The community is asked to come together again next month for the third year.

    • 23rd Jul 2018 12:05 PM
    Lockyer council trial radar-activated speed signs

    Lockyer council trial radar-activated speed signs

    Council News Two signs have been installed in the region.

    Fire crews respond to Summerholm blaze

    Fire crews respond to Summerholm blaze

    News Crews respond to Summerholm fire

    Photos: Gatton soaks up show time fun

    Photos: Gatton soaks up show time fun

    News There was no shortage of things to see and do at the Gatton Show.

    Local Partners