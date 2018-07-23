Gatton Hawks make statement with Valleys upset

SURGE: Mark Swan is brought down by two Valleys players.

SURGE: Mark Swan is brought down by two Valleys players. Ann Bichel

RUGBY LEAGUE: Their hopes of making finals for 2018 might be over but the Gatton Hawks proved there is still plenty of life left in their season after an upset win over Valleys on Sunday.

Haydan Lipp's late try ensured Gatton got across the line 32-30 to seal a morale-boosting victory over the fourth-placed side away from home.

The influence of in-form centre Daniel Jennings was evident with his hat-trick giving the Hawks the lift as the game was starting to slip away from them.

"It's hard to single out individuals in what was such a fantastic team performance,” coach Shaun Hobson said.

"However Haydan Lipp was at his creative best and his right side combination with the outstanding Daniel Jennings, who put on a show which was all class, definitely was telling in setting up this victory.

"Many people have stated that with our A-grade's side chance of making this season's finals unfortunately gone, there is not much left to play for. Well that thought was put to bed.”

In other action, Reserve Grade were held 18-all, Second Division recorded a comprehensive 44-10 win and the Under 18s got up 22-16.

The Young Hawks remain third on the table and just a single point behind the two sides ahead of them.

The Hawks will play their final set of fixtures at Cahill Park on Saturday as they host Oakey.