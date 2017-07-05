Gatton Hawks make statement with Dalby win

SURGE: Dalby struggled to contain Dennis Burgoyne as the Hawks ran out 30-12 winners at Cahill Park on Saturday night.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks have announced themselves as title contenders for the Hutchinson Builders TRL Premiership after they defeated the Dalby Diehards in a huge 30-12 victory on Saturday night.

The Hawks went into the match without fullback Billy Jackwitz and stalwart Mark Swan, but managed to conjure enough energy to topple the top-of-the-table Diehards in an engrossing tussle at Cahill Park.

Gatton surged out of the blocks and went into the half-time break leading 22-0 thanks to tries from Jack Pender, Robert Fletcher and Joshua Belz and three goals from Callum Woolacott.

But Dalby returned from the break with renewed focus to put pressure on the home side and scored 12 points in as many minutes.

Lock Shannon Hicks sealed the win later on in the half by scoring under the posts before Woolacott added gloss to the victory with a a further two points following a successful penalty goal just before the final whistle.

Co-coach Nicki-John Harch praised the effort of his players in turning up ready to knock off the ladder leaders.

Harch picked out Cameron Nicholls, Woolacott and Belz as his best performers on the day but said plenty of his players stepped up to the challenge.

"Dom Haak was outstanding on the back of a strong showing from the forward pack,” Harch said.

"Cameron Nicholls, Scott Cubit and Dennis Burgoyne were outstanding in their first game back from injury.”

Gatton's coach applauded his team's energy and was impressed by their commitment across the park, most notably in their kick chase and line-speed intensity.

"That was the big difference between them and us, and it ultimately won us the game,” he said.

Jackwitz and Swan will return to the team in next week's bout against TRL Madsen-Rasmussen Trophy Final victors, the Valleys Roosters, as they look to make another statement to the competition.

They remain at fifth on the table but just six points off Dalby at the top.

The Hawks reserve grade side bounced back from its 16-10 loss to Dalby in the TRL President's Cup Trophy final two weeks ago and got a measure of revenge with a 34-8 victory over the Diehards on the weekend.

The Hawks went into the half-time break at Cahill Park with a tight four-point lead, just edging ahead 12-8.

But the home side returned from the break eager to gain retribution for the loss a fortnight ago and put a further 22 points on the Diehards. The away side remained scoreless in the second half.

For the Hawks, Lachlan Gorman, Clifford Brown, Alex Groves, Francis Han and Benjamin Itzstein scored tries, while Alex Groves, Jagan Swan and Cory Schmidt kicked five goals between them.

Michael Frohloff, Shaun Andrews and Alex Groves were among the team's best in the revitalising win.

Hawks under-18 coach Joshua Belz praised his side's efforts, despite going down 44-18 to TRL under-18 competition leader Dalby.

"Dalby should be flattered with how that game ended up,” Belz said.

"A couple of drop balls did not go our way, but we certainly deserved to finish a lot closer than what we did.”

After their showing on the weekend, coach Belz is not concerned by the challenge his team faces in the coming weeks.

He was looking ahead to getting back on track in the next few weeks, with some tough encounters ahead of them.

"We are looking forward to testing some of the top sides in the next few weeks,” he said.

"We did it in round one, and I am confident the boys can build in the next few

matches.”

Jesse Martin, Kalem Marsh and Mitchell Wallis were named as the best for the Young Hawks by their coach. The Hawks Second Division side has continued its success this season with a 36-20 victory against Dalby.

Luke Morrison, James Lewis, Wesley Murray and Harley Nielsen all scored tries, with Wesley Murray kicking four goals. Morrison scored a hat-trick and Lewis got a double.

The Gatton Hawks will take on the Valleys Roosters this Saturday night at Herb Steinohrt Oval, Pillar St, Toowoomba.

A-grade kicks off at 6.30pm, reserve grade at 5pm, under-18 at 3.30pm and second division at 2.10pm.