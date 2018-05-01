Gatton Hawks make a statement against Souths

ANY WAY: Gatton's Dan Marsh makes a tackle as the Hawks recorded a dominant 80-12 victory at Cahill Park on Saturday night.

ANY WAY: Gatton's Dan Marsh makes a tackle as the Hawks recorded a dominant 80-12 victory at Cahill Park on Saturday night. Ann Bichel

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks returned to winning ways in style on the weekend with a crushing 80-12 win over Souths at Cahill Park.

Despite missing key men Dennis Burgoyne, Billy Jackwitz and Gerard Tema to injury, and LJ Williams suffering a knock during

the game, Gatton ran riot after a slow start on Saturday night.

New boy Austin Jennings endeared himself further to the home support with a four-try haul against the bottom-placed side in the competition as the Hawks picked up their second victory of the season.

Coach Shaun Hobson said with a new man at the helm, a number of new players, as well as new structures being implemented, some growing pains were always expected in 2018.

Important figures Allan Morris, Dom Haak and Shannon Hicks have not featured much this year but their imminent returns will bring some added muscle and experience going forward.

"It is in times like this the true competitors stand up, opportunities are taken and tough players and tough clubs find a way,” Hobson said.

"We are an extremely tough footy club and I am extremely confident we will keep moving forward.”

Reserve grade and second division were also in the winners' circle after comprehensive 44-8 and 34-0 triumphs respectively.

The Under-18s' perfect start to the season came to an end in thrilling fashion

as their opponents nicked the win after the final hooter.

With the scores locked at 28-all, Souths missed their field goal attempt but got the ball back after the Hawks tried to toe the ball through and they returned it over the tryline for the decisive

score.

There will be no fixtures this weekend due to the Labour Day long weekend but the Hawks will return to action at Highfields on Sunday, May 13.