Gatton Hawks looking to steal show from NRL stars

RUGBY LEAGUE: Although the Brisbane Broncos and Gold Coast Titans will draw in the crowds to Clive Berghofer Stadium on Saturday, three Gatton Hawks players will be looking to steal the show in Toowoomba.

Daniel Marsh, Allan Morris and Billy Jackwitz will line up for the TRL All Stars as they take on the South-West Emus in a curtain-raiser to the trial between the two NRL sides.

Morris and Jackwitz featured in the inaugural fixture last year, with Jackwitz scoring a try in a 28-20 win, but it will be the first time in a representative jersey for Marsh since 2010 after a late call-up.

With a bumper crowd expected, there will be plenty of eyes watching the two matches and Marsh believed the All Stars would put on a show before the NRL stars stepped out onto the field.

"Maybe we'll be putting the pressure on them (to perform),” Marsh joked.

"It's a privilege to be back in the representative jersey.”

While they will all be gunning for a win on the night, the exhibition is a chance to put down a marker for the new season as their teammates on Saturday night become rivals as soon as the final whistle is blown.

"You want to show the other boys we want to be better than them even though we play with them this week,” Morris said.

"We want to let them know we mean business.”

Morris and Jackwitz are well aware of how difficult it will be to earn back-to-back victories over the Emus, who will be itching to get one back over the All Stars after they fell short of pulling off a late comeback in 2017.

"It was a good game last year and it should be good this year again too; they've got a good side so it will be tough,” Jackwitz said.

"Even if they're not that good of a player, they stand up for the occasion... they take it to heart, it will be real tough,” Morris said.

But veteran Marsh knows exactly what the Hawks boys will be bringing to the showdown on Saturday.

"It's the way we play our game, with our heart on our sleeve, we get in there and have a dig and don't let people down,” Marsh said.