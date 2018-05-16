Gatton Hawks let win slip through their fingers

WHAT A FINISH: Austin Jennings scores for the Gatton Hawks as they fell to a 38-30 defeat to Highfields on Sunday.

WHAT A FINISH: Austin Jennings scores for the Gatton Hawks as they fell to a 38-30 defeat to Highfields on Sunday. Ann Bichel

RUGBY LEAGUE: When they are at their best they are a match for any side in the competition but the Gatton Hawks still have to put all the pieces together if they are to be considered serious contenders this season.

After dominating the game against Highfields in the first half on Sunday, going into the interval in control and with a lead, they let it slip in the second term.

The home side came out of the sheds and scored a flurry of tries to turn the game on its head and get well out in front, which the Hawks were unable to come back from despite a couple of late tries.

It ended 38-30 to the Eagles but Gatton remain just a couple of points outside of the top six.

Coach Shaun Hobson lamented a sleepy start to the second half from his side after such an impressive opening 40 minutes.

"The season is not over for Gatton don't worry about that,” Hobson said.

"Today we played 50 minutes... we dominated a team touted as one of the best in this season's competition.

"We've just got to play 80, when we play 80, we'll scare a few teams. I'm very very confident we can beat any side in the comp if we stick it together for 80 minutes.”

Reserve Grade fell to their first loss of the season to a table topping Highfields side, after succumbing to a 26-18 defeat.

After losing their first game of the season last week in heartbreaking fashion in the final play of the day, the Under 18s responded in the best way possible with a 28-24 triumph over a previously undefeated Eagles outfit.