Gatton Hawks leave comeback too late in season opener

HOLD ON: Gatton lost 26-20 to Wattles in their opening game of the season on Saturday night at Clifton.

HOLD ON: Gatton lost 26-20 to Wattles in their opening game of the season on Saturday night at Clifton. Ann Bichel

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks left their second-half comeback too late as they narrowly lost their opening game of the season against Wattles at Clifton on Saturday night.

The home side were leading 26-6 with 15 minutes remaining until three tries from the Hawks put them within touching distance of getting something out of the game.

But it wasn't to be as a strong Wattles outfit held on until the final whistle to secure the win in an exhilarating start to the 2018 campaign.

New boy Luke Nolan opened his account for his club to stun the Warriors with the first points of the game but Gatton were soon pegged back, as tries to Jackson Green and Jake Hargreaves put Wattles in front at the break.

Wattles came crashing out of the blocks after the interval, scoring three unanswered tries to build a formidable lead.

Although Billy Jackwitz and brothers Austin and Daniel Jennings crossed late on, it wasn't enough to overturn the deficit, despite strong showings from stalwart Daniel Marsh and Nash Hawthorn and Gerard Tema.

The Under-18s put in a dominant display to win their second straight game of the new season, overcoming Wattles 60-14.

Dylan Flanagan was the star man, scoring four tries and kicking 10 out of 10.

The Hawks' Reserve Grade side began their year with a 28-all draw, pulling back a 14-point deficit to share the points.

Jack Marlow put the first points on the board for Gatton, but the travelling side found themselves down 28-14 in the second term and they needed a giant effort to bring it back to level.

The Second Division team defeated TRL newcomers Stanthorpe 26-12 away from home with tries to Dean Bichel, Cliff Brown, Kalem Marsh, Ian O'Shea and Wes Murray getting them over the line.