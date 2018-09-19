Gatton Hawks juniors cap off year in style

CHAMPIONS: The Gatton Hawks under-15/16 Youth Cup side defeated Souths 30-8 in their grand final fixture at Clive Berghofer Stadium on Saturday.

CHAMPIONS: The Gatton Hawks under-15/16 Youth Cup side defeated Souths 30-8 in their grand final fixture at Clive Berghofer Stadium on Saturday. Contributed

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two of the Gatton Hawks' junior sides are flying high after capping off their fruitful seasons with grand final victories.

The under-15/16 Youth Cup team triumphed over Souths 30-8 and the club's under-12s got up 20-10 against Highfields in their respective deciders at Clive Berghofer Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides also took home President's Cup glory earlier in the season and the under-12s were crowned minor premiers.

Under-12 coach and club stalwart Mark Swan saw his players recover from a slow start at the weekend to storm home.

"I'm really proud of the boys,” Swan said.

"I've coached them for two years now and there's some talent in there and hopefully we can build on it next year and hopefully win another one.

"It was a team effort and we're here because of the team and we won because of the team.”

It was a similar story for Gatton's other title-winning coach David Ost, who hailed the unity not just in his side but throughout the club.

A-grade coach Shaun Hobson even filled in for him now and then during the year.

"Each week they get out there and they bust their arse and I was pretty proud of them (on Saturday),” Ost said.

"They're a decent bunch, a good bunch of lads.”

Gatton Hawks under-12 side defeated Highfields 20-10 in their grand final decider. Contributed

Club president Shayne Brooking reflected on a good weekend for the club and a successful year for the Hawks as a whole.

Player numbers were up by 10 per cent on the past couple of seasons and more teams took the field than in recent years.

"Definitely on the field I think it would be one of our better years for some time,” Brooking said.

"I think it was a very positive year for the club. The committee and the volunteers have worked quite hard off the field.

"Next year we're just looking to improve and build on that and grow the club where we can. There's been some good infrastructure improvements at Cahill Park this season, which I think has given us a better package to offer as well.”

He credited the role of coaching director Russell Jones, who is in the process of appointing coaches for 2019, with plenty of inquiries as well as current coaches eager to carry on in their positions.

"We've been building for the last few years, we've picked up a few players from some other local clubs that has helped boost our numbers as well,” Brooking said.

"Some of the coaching appointments have been good and have brought some players back, especially in that under-15/16 side. We struggled for numbers there the last few years and we had some good numbers in that side this year.

"The club has had good participation which has been great for the area.”