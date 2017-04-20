26°
Gatton Hawks' Jackwitz to run with the Clydesdales

Lachlan Mcivor
| 20th Apr 2017 12:00 PM
PURE PACE: Gatton Hawk player Billy Jackwitz will represent the Toowoomba Clydesdales at this month's 47th Battalion Trophy.
PURE PACE: Gatton Hawk player Billy Jackwitz will represent the Toowoomba Clydesdales at this month's 47th Battalion Trophy. Ann Bichel

RUGBY LEAGUE: Billy Jackwitz has been selected for the 20-man Toowoomba Clydesdale squad that will contest the 47th Battalion Trophy in Yeppoon at the end of the month.

He is the only Gatton Hawk to be picked for the side that will head up north to compete in the carnival from April 29-30.

It will be Jackwitz's second time in the set-up after he got the nod following an impressive debut A-grade season in 2015.

He has made a seamless return to the Hawks after a stint with the Ipswich Jets last season and was happy his form was being recognised.

"That's always your aim to make teams like that,” Jackwitz said.

"It's a really good side.”

After playing sides from Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and teams from around Queensland in his last time at the carnival, he knew Toowoomba was in for a battle.

"It was pretty tough... the teams up there play pretty tough football,” he said.

The squad will train three times in the lead-up to the carnival.

The Hawks have made a mixed start to their season on Jackwitz's return, winning two of their first four games and they sit four points off an unbeaten Pittsworth at the top of the table.

"It's been good... we've got a good team this year,” he said.

"Hopefully we go good this year, make the finals and hopefully make top four.”

The young flyer has made the switch to fullback this season from his usual spot out on the wing and is enjoying the change, having already picked up four tries for the campaign.

"It's been good getting on my hands on the ball a bit earlier and getting to throw it around a bit more as well,” he said.

"I'm really enjoying it.”

Toowoomba coach Chris McEwan said he was keen to see how his young squad would fare up north at the carnival.

"I think some of the young guys that have been given an opportunity... to step up and it will be good to see how they go,” Mr McEwan said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  billy jackwitz gatton hawks toowoomba clydesdales trl

