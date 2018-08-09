Gatton Hawks have sights set on history

WELL EARNED: The Gatton Hawks Second Division side secured the minor premiership on July 28.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Josh Belz knows just how much it would mean for the entire club if he led his young side to a reclusive premiership.

In his second year at the helm, Belz has taken the Under 18s into finals for the first time in a decade.

The Gatton Hawks Under 18s haven't won a grand final in the club's history.

Their third place finish has handed them a date with Highfields on Sunday and even if they misstep, Gatton will still get another chance to keep their season alive the following week.

"It'd be an enormous achievement for them and the whole club would be proud,” Belz said.

At the top of that list is club sponsor and life member Graham Rowles, who has supported the 18s for two decades, but could count the number of times he's seen the young Hawks make a post-season appearance on one hand.

"If they could get to the grand final and possibly win that, I'd hate to see what Rowlsey would be like,” Belz laughed.

"It's been a long time between drinks for him.”

But they are not getting ahead of themselves and Belz knows a tough test is waiting on the weekend against a team with a score to settle.

The Eagles' long-running undefeated streak was halted by the Hawks in May.

"They've got a few outside backs that weren't playing when we played them then that are dangerous,” he said.

There is no shortage of talent within his squad but it can be the mental aspect that has let them down this season, including in the loss to Souths - the only team in the finals series they have yet to beat - on Sunday.

"I just want them to have a bit of patience when we have the ball,” he said.

"But the whole club is behind them. We're very thankful for that.”

Gatton's Reserve Grade and Second Division have plenty of momentum as they too charge into finals.

Pittsworth awaits Reserve Grade this weekend on the hunt for their fifth title in six years. Second Division, who claimed their third straight minor premiership in 2018, will get their second week off in a row after a bye.

Cliff Brown, who coaches both sides, said he was feeling confident his Second Division side would back up a fantastic season so far.

"This side would beat many Reserve Grade sides,” Brown said.

"They deserve it because they're the main blokes coming to training every week.”