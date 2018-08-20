Gatton Hawks have grand final aspirations

TRY TIME: Gatton Hawks' Dean Bichel scores for Second Division against Warwick on Saturday.

TRY TIME: Gatton Hawks' Dean Bichel scores for Second Division against Warwick on Saturday. Ann Bichel

RUGBY LEAGUE: The competition's leading try scorer Jack Marlow again starred to push Reserve Grade one win away from another premiership triumph.

He is just one of a large contingent of young players under the guidance of coach Cliff Brown, who was proud with the maturity shown as Gatton advanced to the grand final.

The team are seeking their fifth premiership in six years.

"All of them stepped up,” Brown said.

The flying winger scored two early tries against Highfields and the Hawks refused to let the lead be wrestled away from them for the remainder of the match.

After heading into the break with a four point advantage, another try to Marlow to complete his hat-trick and a double to Shannon Hicks in the second half confirmed the 26-12 victory.

They will be able to put their feet up this weekend but will watch the contest between Highfields and Pittsworth with eager eyes to see who they will be facing in the decider.

Second Division tasted defeat against Warwick on Saturday and they will have to knock off Pittsworth this weekend to get the opportunity to rope in the Cowboys in the grand final.

Gatton seemed to be one step behind their major semi-final opponents in a close encounter that Warwick edged by a converted try.

Josh Belz, Brendan White, Mason McGlone and Dean Bichel picked up tries for the Hawks in a strong team performance.

Brown was confident his side had what it takes to back up their minor premiership but was not writing off the Danes this coming Sunday, who ended the regular season in second place.

"We should be right but we have to stick to our game plan,” Brown said.

"We got a bit away from it (on the weekend).

"It's going to be a really tight game.”

The Under 18s season is over for 2018 following a 36-14 loss to Souths but it marks the end of a watershed season for the young side.

Their fourth place finish and President's Cup appearance is the best for a young Hawks team since they started playing in the Toowoomba Rugby League competition.

Dylan White, Reece Sabatino, Jeremiah Muaulu all crossed over to score for Gatton but Souths proved too strong.