Gatton Hawks grab third straight premiership

PARTY TIME: The Gatton Hawks Reserve Grade side celebrate their third straight premiership. The grand final win is their fifth in six years. Ann Bichel

RUGBY LEAGUE: If there is one thing the Gatton Hawks Reserve Grade side can rely on, it's grand final experience.

They had to draw on all their history in big games on Sunday to turn it around after finding themselves trailing to Pittsworth halfway through the decider.

Gatton landed the first blow but the Danes bit back and pushed in front 20-12 at the break to put themselves firmly in the driver's seat.

But a stirring half-time time by player and coach Cliff Brown landed them back on track and they surged out of the gates in the second term.

The Hawks kept their opponents scoreless from that point on and ran in five tries to secure the 42-20 win.

The victory marks their third straight premiership and the fifth in six years following triumphs in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

"At half-time they finally listened to me,” Brown laughed.

"Just a reminder that we have been before, we've been behind in grand finals, and just believe in themselves.

"That first half the ball was bouncing their way a lot, we just had to hang onto the ball.”

The side are close-knit, with a number of familiar faces linking up in grand finals over the course of the past several years.

Brown stressed the importance hard work and commitment played in any triumph.

"We just believe in our themselves,” he said.

"We're a very, very tight group, probably about five or six blokes that have been there since the start.

"They're our leaders. We just keep making the young fellas believe in themselves and they do. They're the future of our club. They've bought into our style that we play and they love it.”

Brown, who also coached the club's Second Division team, confirmed he will be leading the premiers again next season but he plans to hang up the boots.

Jayden Williams' try four minutes into the second half sparked the comeback and he was named man of the match.

The five-eighth featured in his first grand final for the club after sitting out the first half of the season awaiting clearance to play from the Ipswich competition.

"Pittsworth came out very strong in the first half,” Williams said.

"We were just a it shocked, we weren't expecting them to come out as hard as they did.

"Full credit to our boys, that second half was so good.”

He said words from his coach in the sheds proved a turning point in the fixture.

"It was a very, very intense half-time talk and I think it obviously got through to us,” he said.