Gatton Hawks go down in tight contest

BIG HIT: The Gatton Hawks suffered a narrow four-point loss to the Warwick Cowboys on Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gatton Hawks A-grade co-coach Michael Armstrong has dubbed his side's efforts "fantastic” despite their 20-16 loss to the Warwick Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

A host of unforced errors early in the first half had the Hawks go into half-time level with the home side at 10-10.

"It was an excellent effort but unfortunately our execution just wasn't good enough,” Armstrong said.

"We did not respect (the ball) enough in the first half and spent most of the time defending our line as a result.”

Co-coach Nicki-John Harch conceded that while there was an improvement in defence, ball control let his side down.

"Unforced errors and drop ball added up and caused fatigue. Player injuries and sickness also contributed to the performance,” Harch said.

Shannon Hicks was the standout for the Hawks, while Billy Jackwitz was his usual consistent self with some dangerous touches and another try to add to the tally.

The Hawks Reserve Grade side has recorded yet another victory with a convincing 46-10 win to sit comfortably on top of the table.

The Hawks did not shy away from Warwick's large forward pack, with Dean Bichel and Bruce Milsom leading a strong defence, which took the sting out of the opposition's attack.

Aiden Schmidt, Shaun Andrews, Cory Schmidt and Todd Bichel were the best for the Hawks.

In other action, the under-18s fell to a 52-16 loss while there was more success for C-grade, winning 46-10.