25°
News

Gatton Hawks go down in tight contest

16th May 2017 2:03 PM
BIG HIT: The Gatton Hawks suffered a narrow four-point loss to the Warwick Cowboys on Sunday.
BIG HIT: The Gatton Hawks suffered a narrow four-point loss to the Warwick Cowboys on Sunday. Ann Bichel

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gatton Hawks A-grade co-coach Michael Armstrong has dubbed his side's efforts "fantastic” despite their 20-16 loss to the Warwick Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

A host of unforced errors early in the first half had the Hawks go into half-time level with the home side at 10-10.

"It was an excellent effort but unfortunately our execution just wasn't good enough,” Armstrong said.

"We did not respect (the ball) enough in the first half and spent most of the time defending our line as a result.”

Co-coach Nicki-John Harch conceded that while there was an improvement in defence, ball control let his side down.

"Unforced errors and drop ball added up and caused fatigue. Player injuries and sickness also contributed to the performance,” Harch said.

Shannon Hicks was the standout for the Hawks, while Billy Jackwitz was his usual consistent self with some dangerous touches and another try to add to the tally.

The Hawks Reserve Grade side has recorded yet another victory with a convincing 46-10 win to sit comfortably on top of the table.

The Hawks did not shy away from Warwick's large forward pack, with Dean Bichel and Bruce Milsom leading a strong defence, which took the sting out of the opposition's attack.

Aiden Schmidt, Shaun Andrews, Cory Schmidt and Todd Bichel were the best for the Hawks.

In other action, the under-18s fell to a 52-16 loss while there was more success for C-grade, winning 46-10.

Gatton Star

Topics:  gatton hawks rugby league toowoomba rugby league warwick cowboys

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Celebrating our heroes for international nurses day

Celebrating our heroes for international nurses day

Trish Jamieson a nurse at Gatton Hospital and her duties go beyond what's seen on television or read in books.

Agriculture is top of the list for politicians

LOCKYER VISIT: Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls speaks with farmers at Qualipac about agricultural and farming issues.

Water, inland rail, they're all hot topics in the Lockyer.

In the heart of Lockyer, Tom and Marie's love grew

DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY: Tom and Marie Linnan walk the broccolini fields at their Crowley Vale farm.

Tom and Marie Linnan celebrate 60 years of marriage.

Operation Papa Advance blitzes drug crime in Lockyer

HAUL: Senior Constable Pat Bennett holds two bags containing more than 1.5kg of cannabis seized during Operation Papa Advance.

Operation Papa Advance delivers results.

Local Partners

Celebrating our heroes for international nurses day

Trish Jamieson a nurse at Gatton Hospital and her duties go beyond what's seen on television or read in books.

New Study shows majority of Aussie kids will outgrow food allergy

ALLERGY AWARENESS IS KEY: Lockyer Valley dietician Brady Schulz says children's body's immune-mediated tolerance can improve with age.

Study shows some children will grow out of certain food allergies.

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Pole dancing under water? This is new for Toowoomba

WATER FIT: Cora-lea Maher and Tori Donovan take part in the Acqua Pole classes at the Baillie Swim Centre . Wednesday, 10th May, 2017.

Toowoomba is home to a new pole fitness craze

Humiliating: Boyfriend’s sex wish exposed

AFTER weeks of playing the shy nice guy, one man has been humiliated in a fiery clash — and his secret has been outed.

Meet the submarine-riding villain out to sink Aquaman

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character Black Manta is out to sink Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

ACTOR suits up as Black Manta in blockbuster filming on Gold Coast.

Studio 10 audience members rushed to hospital

There was an incident during a Studio 10 filming this week.

Ten to re-evaluate safety after audience members taken to hospital.

Terri Irwin's sexy makeover leaves her unrecognisable

Terri Irwin

"OMG! Is that you Terri Irwin?"

Gyton Grantley takes a stand with latest film role

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

QUEENSLAND-filmed drama examines dark subject of abuse.

Ed Sheeran fans furious as Ticketek fails ... again

Ed Sheeran fans are furious at Ticketek right now

MOVIE REVIEW: Viceroy's House has Brit power

Hugh Bonneville, Neeraj Kabi and Gillian Anderson in a scene from Viceroy's House.

INDIA manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

Charming Cottage C1911

7 Roseberry Street, North Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 2 $309,000

Immediately on entering this property you will feel the warmth and charm of this delightful home. A perfect first home where you can add a big deck to the north...

TENANTED INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY - ASX LISTED A.P. EAGERS

29-41 Hospital Road (Cnr Hospital Rd & Brief St), Emerald...

Commercial Colliers International, on behalf of the Black Group, is pleased to offer ... Expressions of...

Colliers International, on behalf of the Black Group, is pleased to offer to the market via Expressions of Interest, an exceptional investment portfolio to be sold...

TENANTED INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY - ASX LISTED A.P. EAGERS

Lot 5 Commodity Court, Dalby 4405

Commercial Colliers International, on behalf of the Black Group, is pleased to offer ... Expressions Of...

Colliers International, on behalf of the Black Group, is pleased to offer to the market via Expressions of Interest, an exceptional investment portfolio to be sold...

TENANTED INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY - ASX LISTED A.P. EAGERS

43-45 Drayton Street, Dalby 4405

Commercial Colliers International, on behalf of the Black Group, is pleased to offer ... Expressions of...

Colliers International, on behalf of the Black Group, is pleased to offer to the market via Expressions of Interest, an exceptional investment portfolio to be sold...

Newly Renovated Unit - Low Density, Parkland Setting

13/59 Kitchener Street, South Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

This attractive lowset brick unit has been professionally renovated with new paint, kitchen, bathroom and floor coverings. There are two bedrooms, and the living...

Fully Renovated &amp; Immaculately Presented In Prestigious Location

108a Stuart Street, Mount Lofty 4350

House 4 2 4 In-Rooms...

108a Stuart Street provides a rare opportunity to acquire a property of outstanding quality in one of Toowoomba’s most sought after streets. This generously...

Timber, Trees, Privacy &amp; Views

17 Harvey Street, Mount Lofty 4350

House 3 2 3 $525,000

The owner’s circumstances force the sale of this beloved “tree house”. Designed and built to capture the setting and enchanting views beyond, this pole timber...

PRIME LOCATION WITH MOTIVATED SELLERS

30 Clarke Road, Highfields 4352

House 5 2 4 Interest Above...

Situated on a large 2866m2 flat, landscaped block is this large 5 bedroom brick low set home with enough room for the whole family. Within a stone’s throw of the...

Luxurious, Brand-New, Secure Villa - Last One Available

2/47 Long Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 2 1 Offers Over...

- Eligible For The $20,000 First Home Owner's Grant - Welcome to 'Clydesdale Villas' at 47 Long Street in Rangeville, where Jacqui Walker Sells presents your...

Private Home and Great Living In Mt Lofty!

5 Ross Street, Mount Lofty 4350

House 4 1 1 $349,000

A fantastic and quirky 4 bedroom timber home in a great Mount Lofty location is now ready to capture your imagination and offer you its charms and generous spaces.

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!