Gatton Hawks go down in thriller to Valleys

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks were narrowly defeated by the Toowoomba Valleys Roosters 36-34 at Cahill Park on Saturday night.

Cameron Nicholls opened the scoring for Gatton in the tenth minute before the Roosters hit back with a four pointer of their own.

The Hawks soon surged ahead with consecutive tries from Riley Godwin and Robert Fletcher to give them the advantage at the break.

They carried that momentum into the second half, recording another another two scores without reply to lead the Roosters 24-6.

But as the handling errors began to pile up, the home side lost control and the Roosters took advantage of long stretches of possession to rack up the points and edge in front.

Two late tries from Joshua Ryan and Billy Jackwitz were not enough to pull the Hawks ahead at the death.

Coach Nicki-John Harch rued a mistake ridden second term from his side.

"The boys played great footy with a near perfect first half,” Harch said.

"Mental lapses which stalled our defence cost us dearly.”

The Hawks Reserve Grade side put in a dominant performance to clinch a 28-12 win over Valleys in a rematch from the 2016 TRL Grand Final.

The Hawks' flexed their defensive muscles right from the start and kept their opponents scoreless in the opening half to go into the break with a 16-0 lead.

They let the Roosters back into the game in the final ten minutes but they could only grab 12 points to fall well short of a comeback.

It would not be the Under 18s' day as they went down 28-16 to Valleys.

Trailing by four points at the half-time break, poor discipline and momentary lapses of concentration cost the young Hawks dearly in the second half as the Roosters raced away to a 28-6 advantage.

Dan Nolan grabbed a consolation in the 70th minute as the Hawks fought until the final whistle.

The Hawks C Grade recorded a resounding 60-12 triumph over their Valleys counterparts.

Dean Bichel, Luke Morrison and Aron Waka all scored doubles while Wes Murray excelled with the boot.