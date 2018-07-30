Gatton Hawks gather steam with finals just around the corner

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks gave Cahill Park the perfect send-off for 2018 with all four senior sides picking up wins in their final home stand for the year on Saturday.

While A-grade will have to wait until next year to get a crack at another premiership, Gatton's Reserve Grade, Second Division and Under 18s all picked up steam on the weekend with finals just a couple of weeks away.

Billy Jackwitz inspired the top team to a 32-12 victory over Oakey with an outstanding all-around performance as he scored once and chipped in with some crucial tackles on the other end.

The win confirms their sixth place finish for the season, just one spot, and potentially only a couple of wins, outside a post-season place.

Reserve Grade needed some momentum with just two more fixtures before finals and got exactly what they were after cruising to a 66-0 win.

Riley Godwin bagged four tries and Jack Marlow, Tyler Han, Shannon Hicks all scored two tries each to keep them in fourth but they could rise as high as second with another win this weekend.

With a bye next week, Second Division secured their minor premiership following a 40-4 trouncing of Oakey.

The Under 18s are in with a chance of following that lead if they defeat Souths with the Young Hawks just a point behind table toppers Dalby.

They knocked off Oakey on Saturday with a resounding 78-14 triumph.

Special jerseys were auctioned off on the day to raise funds for select charities, including Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.