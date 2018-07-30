Gatton Hawks find try line with funding

SUCCESS: The Gatton Hawks' Ann Bichel and Judy Schmidt with Member for Wright Scott Buchholz.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks will go ahead with upgrades to their canteen and other facilities after receiving $30,000 through the Building Better Regions Fund - Infrastructure Projects Stream.

Member for Wright Scott Buchholz said the project was a significant community investment for the footy club and the whole town.

"This is a fantastic outcome for the Hawks and Gatton more broadly, with the project receiving $30,000 to upgrade the kitchen and various facilities on the grounds,” Buchholz said.

"After visiting Cahill Park a few weeks ago with the club executive it was clear why the upgrades were needed, and I'm proud to announce (on July 17) they will be delivered.”

Buchholz said the upgrade would support the four grades of senior rugby league, the junior rugby league club, and many other sports like cricket and touch football that operated out of Cahill Park.

"The mighty Hawks are the lifeblood of rugby league out here in the Lockyer Valley and a team where so many get their start,” he said.

"Lots of our young kids get their first run with the Hawks and go on to representative football so it's important we fund and support them to their full potential.

"(The funding) will help continue that support for the Hawks and ensure our region will continue to thrive and prosper into the future.”

Gatton Hawks' media officer Ann Bichel welcomed the funding and said the investment would ensure the future of an important asset.

"The upgrades to the kitchen and facilities will support the Hawks and the other sports played at Cahill Park including cricket and touch,” Bichel said.

"I sincerely thank Scott on behalf of the Gatton Hawks for fighting for and delivering this funding for the Hawks and our community.”