Gatton Hawks face tough test in season opener

GOOD TO GO: Hawks A-grade coach Shaun Hobson is ready for their season to kick-off on Saturday. Lachlan McIvor

RUGBY LEAGUE: New Gatton Hawks A-grade coach Shaun Hobson might be bringing a fresh approach and a winning mentality to the club, but he believes the blueprint for success is already in place.

While the rest of the competition got going on the weekend, a bye meant the Hawks had to sit on their hands for another week but they will kick-off their 2018 season against Wattles on Saturday.

Hobson was pleased with the work done by his squad in pre-season, in which the club strengthened an already imposing pack and added a new halves pairing in Luke Nolan from Souths and LJ Williams from Bundaberg amongst a series of new recruits.

"I think the club has really bought into what we're trying to achieve,” Hobson said.

"Obviously working with what was already here and some new systems, it's going to be a work in progress, it's going to take the year for us to hopefully see it through but I'm very happy where everything is at.”

He was expecting a tough battle to open their campaign, away at a strong Wattles outfit boosted by the return of former NRL star Travis Burns, who defeated Goondiwindi 26-16 in their opener on Saturday,

"A lot of people have got them tipped as premierships favourites so it's pretty exciting if anything, we'll get to go out here and see where we're at against many judges' tip as the premiership favourite,” he said.

"Nothing will change from the first game to the last game. Consistent is how we want to approach things for the whole year, we'll be looking to be competitive and consistent.”

He tipped brothers and new signings Daniel and Austin Jennings to prove a hit with the Cahill Park crowd and for flyer Billy Jackwitz to have a "monster year.”

"He's a great player in his own right and I think he'll feed off what's going to go on here and he'll go to another level. I think all the players will,” he said.

Hobson was determined to build on the work done by the committee and coaches of the other senior sides - Andrew Schmidt, Cliff Brown and Josh Belz - in recent years.

The former title winner with the Chinchilla Bulldogs and Gladstone Valleys believed the pieces for future success were there, it was just about fitting it all together.

"If you've got a good back of the house and we have... the front of house takes care of itself,” Hobson said.

"These guys are the ones who need commending, because at the end of the day I just get to wear the big hat.

"Without those guys there, nothing ticks. We're not so much ushering in a new era... the era is here. I've come to be a part of what's already here and that's what I'm looking forward to.”