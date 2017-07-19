Gatton Hawks earn crucial win in finals chase

TACKLE BUST: Highfields struggled to contain Francis Han as the Hawks ran out 28-20 winners on Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks have recorded a crucial win against Highfields on Sunday afternoon, downing the Eagles 28-20 at Cahill Park with the race for a finals place as tight as ever.

A first-half try from lock Shannon Hicks and conversion from Callum Woolacott had the Hawks trailing the away team 10-6 at the half-time break.

But two tries each through front rower Allan Morris and winger Joshua Belz got Gatton back to 28-14 with seven minutes left to play.

Co-coach Nicki-John Harch was excited about his side's performance after letting the Eagles get some wind under their wings early on.

"(Highfields) got on top of us for a while there in the first half, especially around the ruck,” Harch said.

Harch put his team's second-half showing down to becoming more aggressive, praising the efforts of front rower Allan Morris in particular.

"Allan Morris' return to the field in the second half was impressive,” he said.

"His energy led to two crucial tries for our side.”

Hawks stalwart Dominic Haak said it was a good win for the team, despite making many errors and giving away a host of penalties.

"It was a high-quality game of footy. In the second half both sides did not drop much ball. It was the best game we have been involved in all year,” Haak said.

Haak praised the efforts of referee Adam Stevenson, who allowed the game to flow.

"He is the best in the competition,” Haak said.

Dominic Haak, Joshua Ryan and Daniel Marsh were picked out as the Hawks' best and Joshua Ryan was named TRL Hutchies Player of the Round.

After the win the Hawks remain in sixth spot on the ladder, keeping Souths and Warwick at bay for another week while also closing the gap to Highfields to two points in fourth place.

Always looking to steal the show, the Hawks reserve grade side had a convincing 58-6 victory against Highfields.

Gatton was helped on its way thanks to tries from Taylar Hawthorn, Riley Godwin, Pisao Foai, Alex Groves, Raymond Grainger, Michael Frohloff and Todd Bichel.

Conversions from Alex Groves, Cory Schmidt and Raymond Erbacher added the extras.

Michael Frohloff, Taylar Hawthorn and Riley Godwin were among the team's best.

Gatton's under-18 side made it three wins from three on the day with an impressive showing, finishing in a 28-6 victory over Highfields on Sunday morning.

Coach Joshua Belz was very proud of the way his young side played.

"This was the Young Hawks' best performance all year,” Belz said.

Belz's side knew the match against Highfields was a do-or-die game and they delivered the goods.

"I am proud of the boys, we are still a chance of making the finals,” he said.

For the Young Hawks, Jack Marlow, Kalem Marsh and Daniel Nolan all scored tries and Damien Brandley grabbed a double.

Four goals from Kalem Marsh added the extras.

Jack Marlow, Samuel Steinhardt and Kalem Marsh were named as Belz's best.

The club can be very happy with a job well done at the weekend, with three important victories in front of a home crowd with finals fast approaching.

The Gatton Hawks have a bye this weekend. Their next round of fixtures will be played against Pittsworth at Club Pittsworth on Saturday, July 29.