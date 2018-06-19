Menu
Login
OVER: Second Division's Ian O'Shea scores against Pittsworth in the President's Cup on Sunday.
OVER: Second Division's Ian O'Shea scores against Pittsworth in the President's Cup on Sunday. Ann Bichel
News

Gatton Hawks claim precious piece of mid-season silverware

Sean Teuma
by
19th Jun 2018 12:37 PM

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks claimed a precious piece of mid-season silverware on Sunday when their Second Division side came out on top for the second year in a row.

The Hawks were the only club to have more than one team represented on the day but they fell short in their other two fixtures.

They claimed opening honours among the President's Cup matches, running out 26-18 winners over Pittsworth.

The Danes held the lead at the break through tries to Jake Johnston and Michael Dagan, taking a narrow two-point advantage.

In the second half Gatton piled on three tries to one to down Pittsworth.

Wes Murray, Luke Morrison and Kalem Marsh all crossed during the second stanza to take a slice of silverware back to Gatton.

Southern Suburbs capped off a dominant month of football with a resounding 58-12 win over Gatton in the U18s President's Cup final.

The Tigers led from start to finish as they piled on four unanswered tries, before Gatton finally crossed on the stroke of half-time.

Gatton needed to score first to continue its momentum, but it was the Tigers that produced, scoring a blistering four-pointer to open the half.

The Highfields Eagles reserve grade side has gifted the club its first piece of silverware via a 24-10 win over it Gatton counterparts.

After a conservative start, the Eagles struck three times in seven minutes, racing to a 16-0 lead.

Highfields looked to be cruising heading into the break, before a try right on the bell had Gatton buzzing, cutting the deficit back to 16-10 with 35 minutes to play.

In the second half both sides struggled to break the deadlock, before centre Riley Mitchell scored in the 56th minute.

Highfields iced the game just minutes later as Tyson Mitchell converted a penalty goal to take the lead beyond two tries with under 10 minutes remaining.

gatton hawks president's cup toowoomba rugby league
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Young Queensland Reds star inspires local Faith in rugby

    Young Queensland Reds star inspires local Faith in rugby

    News The Queensland Reds halfback visited the school on Saturday.

    • 19th Jun 2018 1:27 PM
    Cold temperatures set to linger into the weekend

    Cold temperatures set to linger into the weekend

    Weather It's staying cold

    • 19th Jun 2018 12:42 PM
    Gatton's Red Devil arrives home

    Gatton's Red Devil arrives home

    News 3800km in a '95 Nissan Pulsar

    • 19th Jun 2018 12:28 PM
    Drivers urged to slow down after wildlife deaths

    Drivers urged to slow down after wildlife deaths

    News Speeding drivers are killing Laidley wildlife

    • 19th Jun 2018 12:25 PM

    Local Partners