Gatton Hawks claim precious piece of mid-season silverware

OVER: Second Division's Ian O'Shea scores against Pittsworth in the President's Cup on Sunday.

OVER: Second Division's Ian O'Shea scores against Pittsworth in the President's Cup on Sunday. Ann Bichel

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks claimed a precious piece of mid-season silverware on Sunday when their Second Division side came out on top for the second year in a row.

The Hawks were the only club to have more than one team represented on the day but they fell short in their other two fixtures.

They claimed opening honours among the President's Cup matches, running out 26-18 winners over Pittsworth.

The Danes held the lead at the break through tries to Jake Johnston and Michael Dagan, taking a narrow two-point advantage.

In the second half Gatton piled on three tries to one to down Pittsworth.

Wes Murray, Luke Morrison and Kalem Marsh all crossed during the second stanza to take a slice of silverware back to Gatton.

Southern Suburbs capped off a dominant month of football with a resounding 58-12 win over Gatton in the U18s President's Cup final.

The Tigers led from start to finish as they piled on four unanswered tries, before Gatton finally crossed on the stroke of half-time.

Gatton needed to score first to continue its momentum, but it was the Tigers that produced, scoring a blistering four-pointer to open the half.

The Highfields Eagles reserve grade side has gifted the club its first piece of silverware via a 24-10 win over it Gatton counterparts.

After a conservative start, the Eagles struck three times in seven minutes, racing to a 16-0 lead.

Highfields looked to be cruising heading into the break, before a try right on the bell had Gatton buzzing, cutting the deficit back to 16-10 with 35 minutes to play.

In the second half both sides struggled to break the deadlock, before centre Riley Mitchell scored in the 56th minute.

Highfields iced the game just minutes later as Tyson Mitchell converted a penalty goal to take the lead beyond two tries with under 10 minutes remaining.