Gatton Hawks are flying high after dominating Danes

IN STRIDE: Tye Gray scored a length of the field try in the Gatton Hawks 44-16 victory over Pittsworth. Ann Bichel

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks have claimed their first win of the 2018 season after a dominant display at Pittsworth on Sunday.

Two quick tries saw Gatton race out to 12-0 lead early on and another just before the interval gave them a commanding 24-10 position at half time.

The visitors didn't give the Danes a sniff after the break, running in four unanswered tries to build an unassailable lead and, despite a couple of consolation efforts to Pittsworth, it ended 44-16.

A-grade coach Shaun Hobson was pleased the focus on the "little things” was paying off but called for more improvement from his side heading into another tough test this weekend.

"Whilst it was great to get our first competition win, it's back to work with Warwick this Sunday at home,” Hobson said.

"It's a real test as their early season form has them in the mix as a serious premiership contender. Our challenge is to continue to improve and week to week put out performances we can all be proud of.”

Reserve Grade also started brightly in their clash with Callum Woolacott scoring twice and converting his own kicks to hand the Hawks a perfect start.

Pittsworth got their noses back into it with a try before the break but the Hawks flew out of the gates in the second half with Jack Pender and Jack Marlow crossing over to secure a 24-6 win.

It is now three wins in three in 2018 for the Under 18s but it wasn't an easy ride for the young Hawks, as they fell 12 points behind on two occasions in the second term.

But they dug deep and, building on big metres from man of the match Jackson Morgan, scored three quick-fire tries to squeeze in front and secure a 28-22 win.

Tyson White scored a triple, and went on to make his A-grade debut later in the later, while Dylan Flanagan, Brandon Clarke and Nathan Tomlinson all grabbed one apiece.

A 20 point deficit at the half was too much for Second Division to overcome and although they rallied in the second with two tries to William Sadler and another to Bruce Milsom, they were downed 24-18.

For the first time this year, all four grades will return home to Cahill Park for round four to battle Warwick on Sunday.