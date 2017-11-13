Menu
Gatton halts to remember

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan and Vietnam veteran Rocky Rankin laid a wreath at the Gatton Remembrance Day ceremony, November 11 2017.
Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan and Vietnam veteran Rocky Rankin laid a wreath at the Gatton Remembrance Day ceremony, November 11 2017. Melanie Keyte
PERSISTENT showers did not deter community members from paying their respects during the Remembrance Day commemoration at Gatton's Littleton Park on Saturday.

About 50 people bowed their heads against the light rain as poems and tributes read aloud by the RSL sub-branch committee members brought Diggers' stories to life.

Remembrance Day is a particularly poignant day for Vietnam veteran Rocky Rankin, who is the fifth generation of military men in his family.

"This is the day we remember them and this is the day we know they're remembered,” Mr Rankin said.

"Especially as it's 100 years on since the great war to end all wars, we show they'll never be forgotten.”

Kristy Dobson said she always attended the annual Remembrance Day service to give thanks to the men and women who have served in Australia's defence force ranks.

"It's just to show your appreciation,” she said.

"We've visited the battle grounds on the Western Front and seeing how close they were and what they went through is unbelievable.

"I think that gives you more of a personal understanding and more of a connection (to the day).”

Among the older veterans at the Gatton service were some younger faces and Nev Hodgens said he appreciated knowing the history of Australia's wartime efforts was being passed on to the next generation.

"I think it's important that Australia remembers and that people realise the significance of what our soldiers did,” Mr Hodgens said.

"It just shows the bravery and the credentials of our servicemen and women.”

Wreaths were laid by groups including the Partners of Veterans Gatton branch and Legacy.

Remembrance Day services were also held at Laidley, Ma Ma Creek, Lowood, Helidon, Esk and Toogoolawah.

Topics:  amnesty day anzacs australian defence force legacy lest we forget partners of veterans remembrance day remembrance day 2017 vietnam veterans association

Gatton Star

