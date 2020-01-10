Gatton grounds host national cricket championships

HOWZAT: The NSW country cricket team (in blue) took on the Victorian team (navy) in Round 10 of the TACCC at Cahill Park in Gatton today.

CRICKETERS from across Australia have swept through the Lockyer Valley for the Toyota Australian Country Cricket Championships this week.

More than 250 players, coaches and officials took part in the championships, representing rural teams from New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, the ACT and an East Asia Pacific team from the International Cricket Council development program.

Held from January 3-11, the men and women’s division matches were held at sites in Toowoomba and neighbouring areas.

“Toowoomba is a great example of a thriving regional cricket community,” Cricket Australia’s Head of Clubs, Competitions and Diversity, Kieran McMillan said.

“The Toyota Australian Country Cricket Championships celebrate the best of country cricket, providing Australia’s best regional players with the opportunity to represent their state and test their skills at a high level of competition.”

Six of the competition’s matches were held at Cahill Park in Gatton over the course of the week.

“Toowoomba cricket sort of asked us, because our new facilities are in, we’ve got the new lights,” Cahill Park venue manager Mark Swan said.

“They can play that state-level cricket under them, so we were pretty much the only place other than Heritage Oval that could be played at.”

He said the national attention and exposure had been beneficial to the park.

“It’s great for the club, and the community as a whole,” he said.

“We had a lot of people come through, and see what Gatton has to offer.”

Mr Swan thanked the staff and volunteers for their hard work in preparing the park for the big days, as well as catering during the games.

“Credit goes to the grounds staff and volunteers, they’ve been working hard on the wickets, and the grounds, getting it all ready,” he said.

“We had a lot of comments, some of them were saying we were the best facilities they’ve ever seen.”

Teams from almost every part of Australia competed at Cahill Park during the competition.

On Sunday, January 5, the men’s division teams from Western Australia and Queensland battled it out, with Queensland coming out on top.

The women’s division dominated the field on Monday, with three games over the course of the day.

In the morning, New South Wales beat Victoria, but were defeated in turn by the Western Australian side that afternoon.

The story came full circle in the final match-up that evening when Victoria made a comeback, vanquishing the WA side.

The men’s division returned to Cahill Park on Tuesday morning, with South Australia beating out the WA team.

The final match in Gatton was between Victoria and New South Wales on Friday, January 10, with results yet to be released.