Gatton GP recognised for decade of training next generation

LEADER: Family Health Clinic's Dr Mohammed Sultan has been recognised for his more than 10 years of service as a trainer and mentor for GP registrars. PIXALI PHOTOGRAPHY

GATTON GP Dr Mohammed Sultan has been recognised for his contribution to the Gatton and surrounding community as a dedicated GP supervisor.

Dr Sultan combines his busy patient load at Family Health Clinic with supervision of GP registrars, a training role he has been dedicated to for more than 10 years.

Dr Sultan is one of six GP supervisors recognised nationally by General Practice Supervisors Australia so far this year, having provided more than 10 years of service to the local community.

Dr Sultan said he felt "humbled” by the award.

He said his passion to become a GP came from growing up in South Africa where health care was not accessible.

"I always felt a desire to try and heal others and improve their quality of life by providing the best medical care I could,” Dr Sultan said.

He said when he and his family moved to the Lockyer Valley in 2006, he wanted to find a way to increase and up skill doctor services, and so completed the required training to become an accredited supervisor.

"I now find it very rewarding to be able to share my years of knowledge and wisdom with the doctors that will potentially be caring for myself in my retirement,” he said.

He said part of what kept his passion going for so long was the Lockyer Valley community.

"The community spirit and support that I have received since my arrival into Gatton is something that I have never experienced in my life as a GP,” he said.

"I have been accepted into a community as an immigrant to this community on my face value as a person and I have always felt blessed to have a growing practice and being able to offer health care and play an integral part of improving health outcomes for our patients at the practice.”