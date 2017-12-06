Gatton given sneak peek of Queen's Baton Relay

TEST: Annette Steinhardt carries the baton for the trial run of the Queen's Baton Relay through Gatton.

GATTON was one of only two towns in Australia to be given a special preview of the Queen's Baton Relay, with a trial run taking place over the weekend.

A replica baton passed through Warwick and Gatton on Saturday as part of a training and operational exercise to prepare for the real deal ahead of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

After travelling across the Commonwealth for close to a year, the baton will land in Australia in three weeks, where it will be passed across Australia over 100 days.

It will be carried though Gatton on March 29 before arriving at the opening ceremony of the games on April 4.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation deputy chief executive officer Brian Nourse said everything onSaturday had run smoothly.

"It's been a fantastic day, the exercise has been incredibly useful and we've been able to get the teams to go through their paces, to test and to validate all the operations and the processes that have been designed over many, many months,” Mr Nourse said.

"It's been very useful just to validate everything that we have been doing.

"Today's exercise has shown us that we're in a great position and we're ready to put the Queen's Baton Relay across Australia.”

Queensland Police Service Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said closed roads and traffic delays experienced on Saturday should be expected in March of next year.

Senior police officers from across the country were also on hand to watch and learn in order to prepare for the baton coming through their jurisdictions.

"It's a complex logistical undertaking, we're working with a range of partners including local councils ... to make sure it is a safe and secure relay,” Deputy Commissioner Gollschewski said.

"There might be some small delays for people as they wait to go through roads but they can enjoy the experience as the baton passes before them.”

Eighteen local baton bearers will form part of the relay when the baton arrives in Gatton next year, from young sporting stars to volunteers who have tirelessly served their communities for decades.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan said it would be a historic moment for the region.

"March 29 will be here before we know it and I think it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our town and for our region,” Cr Milligan said.

"So I think that we're really lucky and we're really blessed, it's a privilege to be part of that.”

Check out a photo gallery of all the action below: