Gatton Gem show shines on

FAMILY FUN: Gatton's Amber Stone with daughter Violet and Noelene Berg enjoy a lovely day out at the Gatton Gem Mineral and Fossil Show on Saturday. Francis Witsenhuysen

THE Gatton Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show broke records on Saturday with more than a thousand people pouring through the doors of Gatton Shire Hall.

The free event showcased collections from the Gatton Lapidary Club and displays from 24 dealers from around the country, with some travelling as far as Western Australia for the show.

Visitors perused cut and rough precious and semi -precious gemstones, minerals, fossils, beads, jewellery and allied craft items. Lapidary supplies, books, tools and equipment.

Organiser and Gatton Lapidary Club secretary Christine Walker said it was their most successful show yet.

"It hasn't stopped,” she said.

"About four dealers pulled out because of the weather, but it's been great.

"The kids have enjoyed the fossil display, because they can pick them up, touch them and learn at the same time.”

Ms Walker said the Show was steadily growing each year.

"It's also a collaboration with other community groups in Gatton,” she said.

"Thank you to everyone involved.”