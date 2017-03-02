Gatton gem show impresses crowds

COLLECTION: Douglas Shaw (aka Panda Man) at the Gatton Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show on Monday.

THE Lockyer Valley's earthly wonders impressed onlookers at the annual Gatton Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show.

The local collection joined displays from more than 20 dealers from across south-east Queensland at the show on Saturday.

For the first time, a dinosaur bone display was also brought down from the Cobb and Co Toowoomba Museum for visitors to enjoy.

Gatton Lapidary Club president Leon Steinhardt said more than 400 people flowed through the doors for the event.

"They came from Northern NSW up to the Sunshine Coast and west of the Darling Downs,” Mr Steinhardt said.

"Over half the people that came were from outside the Lockyer Valley region.”

Among many highlights from the show, Mr Steinhardt said it was pleasing to see the younger generation getting involved.

"The interesting thing was we had quite a few people with young kids,” he said.

"There was all these little kids that love rocks and we had heaps of them coming in.”

The mega fauna and Queensland marine fossil displays were crowd favourites at the gem show, according to MrSteinhardt.

"They were very well received and the good thing about the museum section was that they could actually pick up those fossils,” he said.

"They weren't the real thing but were replicas done on a 3D printer and the kids could pick them up and look at them.”

Mr Steinhardt said the gem show also opened its doors to include an increased number of local craft and not-for-profit community groups compared to previous years.

"We do get a few comments from other gem clubs on the way that we do things because we are a little bit different,” he said.