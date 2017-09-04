Gatton Freemasons install new leader

MASTER MASON: David Green took his place as the Master of the Gatton Masonic Lodge on Saturday evening.

THE Freemasons' fraternity has historically been shrouded in secrecy but in Gatton, that's set to change.

David Green formally took over the position as the Master at Gatton lodge last Saturday evening and said he wants to begin his tenure with an open door to the community.

"My vision is to make the community of Gatton and the Lockyer Valley far more aware of the presence of Masonry than it perhaps has been,” he said.

The Gatton man said he joined the Freemasons in Alice Springs 40 years ago and could list numerous benefits he believed their lodge could offer.

"When I was in Darwin, for instance, we built an old-timers' village and make sure there's money for kids to go to school and buy uniforms and what have you,” he said.

"Gatton Lodge has done a lot over the years, particularly supporting schools, and I can't see why we can't do it more.

"We believe money's no good unless it's out doing something for other people.”

Random acts of kindness or charity aren't the only things keeping the Freemasons society relevant in the modern era either.

Lodges or guilds were historically formed as a kind of builders' union, to support and care for the families of Masons who had died or been seriously injured in workplace-related accidents, and Mr Green said this empathy had never waned.

"We have the mentality that first of all, people are important and people who are different are just as important as those who aren't,” he said.

"Wherever I went, if you found there was a (Freemason's) lodge around, it opened a door of friendship to the community you're going to.”

Though religion and politics are banned within the lodge, Mr Green said the society also gave men a space to share in each other's collective experience and knowledge, and encouraged interested blokes to give them a call.

"My vision is to make Freemasonry not only more visible, but to attract men who are seeking friendship, clarity and wisdom,” he said.

For more information, phone Mr Green on 0407831326 or visit gattonlodge.com.