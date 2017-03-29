Gatton Fordsdale do the double after grand final win

SHOT: Gatton Fordsdale batsman Daniel Pollock made 85 in his first innings as they overcame Forest Hill on the weekend.

CRICKET: To go along with their one-day triumph in December, Gatton Fordsdale have won the Lockyer Cricket Association A-grade two day premiership with a victory over Forest Hill at the weekend.

They were sent in to bat after losing the toss and made a strong start, putting up a total of 194 with the top order of Steven Kleidon (44), Daniel Pollock (85) and Brandon Sabburg (35) impressing.

After Gatton were bowled out, there was still an hour to play and Forest Hill went in to bat to close out the first day of play at Cahill Park.

That small window would prove to be the deciding factor in the grand final.

Gatton picked up five wickets before the day was up for a little over 20 runs.

Fordsdale captain Jeremy Crighton said his side's ability to keep up their intensity in the closing stages of the day was a huge factor.

"100% it was the key to our success,” Crighton said.

"It's the time when the opposition don't want to be out there.

"I was hoping for two or three wickets... but five was unbelievable.”

Forest Hill's remaining wickets were cleaned up on Sunday morning to leave them with a total of 70 runs.

Gatton bowlers Simon Wheeler and Lachlan Sticklen were the biggest thorns in their side, grabbing four and five wickets respectively.

The Fordsdale batsmen then went back out in the middle to start their second innings with a lead of 124.

At a loss of only one wicket, they made another 68 runs before the Forest Hill captain conceded the game on Sunday afternoon.

19-year-old Crighton, in his first year as skipper, said it had been a great season.

"The best thing about this season is some young guys have had the opportunity to come into the side and get to experience what A-grade is like,” he said.

"We know we've got a young side who are all willing to put their hand up... when they're given the go ahead they take in their stride.

"It's really exciting times for the club and we want to continue that onto next season.”