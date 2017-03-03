Gatton embraces unique approach to support students

A UNIQUE whole-school approach to the care and education of children with autism is proving beneficial at Gatton State School.

Through the federally funded Positive Partnerships program, Gatton State School's entire staff, more than 80 people, participated in a professional learning opportunity focussing on strategies on how to support students on the autism spectrum.

As part of the program, a facilitator team of eight school staff hosted a parent-carer workshop last week with more than 35 families from throughout Gatton and the Lockyer Valley in attendance.

The workshop shared information on the characteristics and impacts of autism along with appropriate strategies to support children on the spectrum.

Jenny Bruce, who has four grandchildren on the autism spectrum, said she gained a lot from the workshop.

"These sorts of classes, if you get involved in it and understand what they are doing, it gives you a bigger scope of what you can do and what you can achieve at home,” Mrs Bruce said.

Positive Partnerships Queensland team leader Wendy Hickson said Gatton State School was the only school in Queensland, and one of only three in Australia, that are currently engaging in the whole school program.

"They didn't take this on as an extra but have embedded it with the inclusive practices that they already have going on at their school for all the students,” Mrs Hickson said.

"Their passion, engagement and commitment to not only develop skills and knowledge for themselves but to then transfer that and support the parent community is just commendable.”

Gatton State School head of special education and program facilitator Jenny Paynter said the skills and strategies gained from the Positive Partnerships program would greatly improve the schooling environment.

"We know we have a large number of children that need those strategies so it's important for us to learn what they are and its highly beneficial for our success at the school,” Mrs Paynter said.

"We really value our parents and it's a good opportunity for both sides to work out ways we can communicate better and make more effective partnerships.”