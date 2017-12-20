Gatton edges Forest Hill in tight one-day decider

CRICKET: Gatton Fordsdale is well on its way to replicating its double winning season of 2016/17 with another grand final victory over the weekend.

It toppled Forest Hill in the Lockyer Cricket Association A-grade one-day decider on Saturday to retain the trophy in a tense finale.

With the toss won by Forest Hill, the home side decided to bat first and recorded a total of 140 after being bowled out just before the 40-over mark.

Opener Mitchell Teske scored 72 and Corey Teske added 23, but they proved to be the only two Goats' batsmen to get into double figures.

With the ball for Gatton, Daniel Pollock took 4-16 off his five overs and Regan Hoger also snagged a double.

In response with the bat, it was the experienced Steven Kleidon who set the platform for the youthful Gatton side to push on and reach its target in the final over the match with three wickets to spare.

He top-scored with 43, and Kayne Engler (26) and Kelsey O'Dea (19) also added crucial runs to the chase.

Forest Hill captain Shanley Neuendorf and Michael Stoke each took two scalps for the home side as the wickets were spread out among five different bowlers.

Lachlan Sticklen (7) and Chris O'Brien (5) got Gatton over the line to seal the win for their side in a tight finish.

Two-day fixtures will begin on January 6, and will feature a rematch of the one-day final to kick things off.

The final is set for March 24.