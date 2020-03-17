Menu
A doctors surgery has addressed coronavirus rumours.
News

Gatton doctors’ surgery responds to coronavirus rumours

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
17th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
A Gatton doctor’s surgery has responded to rumours circulating on social media about a coronavirus case yesterday.

Lockyer Doctors practice manager Suzanne Stott told the Gatton Star it was business as normal and that, contrary to rumours, the surgery had been open all day.

She said, at this stage, no cases of coronavirus had been confirmed as having visited the clinic.

It comes as confirmed cases in Queensland increase today from 61 to 68 and the Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned all people arriving in Australia would be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The neighbouring radiology clinic in Gatton also responded to questions about the rumoured situation today.

A spokeswoman said, as far as they were aware, it was business as usual and patients had been allowed to move between the two clinics during the day.

She did not answer questions about whether any patients had been turned away.

There had been reports the surgery was closed while some people had taken to social media saying they had been inside the Gatton surgery during a “locked down” period.

A woman posted on Facebook, after leaving the clinic during that period, she had been turned away from a neighbouring clinic.

If you know more about this story, contact the reporter at ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au

coronavirus corvid-19
Gatton Star

