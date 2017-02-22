Gatton dancer will take the spotlight at Empire Theatre

STAR: Gatton dancer Baylee Thrupp has been cast as the lead in an upcoming production of Snow White.

WHEN a ballet production of Snow White featuring dancers from across regional Queensland hits the Empire Theatre in April, it will be a local girl who takes the spotlight.

Gatton dancer Baylee Thrupp landed the lead role after impressing against around 80 other hopefuls at auditions held in October.

The production is presented by The West Moreton Youth Ballet which thrives to nurture young dancers from the Darling Downs and West Moreton regions and provide them with performance opportunities.

The company presented its first full length ballet production, The Cygnet, last year.

Baylee featured in last year's show and didn't hesitate about putting her name down again.

"I just tried out because I did The Cygnet last year and just thought it was really fun,” Baylee said.

She didn't expect to be named as Snow White.

"I tried out and just happened to get Snow White ... it was really exciting,” she said.

The 13-year-old has been busy rehearsing to take centre stage at the historic Toowoomba theatre in just a couple of months time.

"I'm pretty excited but a little nervous,” she said.

Baylee has been dancing for the vast majority of her young life, first starting when she was two, and is enjoying every minute of the new experience.

"It's so much fun and to dance with your friends, it's just really special,” she said.

"It makes me happy.”

Ballet group director Mia Huston said the production wasn't the typical rendition of the Snow White story.

"It's very different to the Disney version,” Mrs Huston said.

"It's all about finding her true love but not being quite so predictable.”

Mrs Huston has danced in Switzerland, Italy and Germany and as well as running the program, also teaches in Gatton and Toowoomba.

"I feel like I've really found my home here,” she said.

Tickets can be bought through the Empire Theatre website.