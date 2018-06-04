Gatton Cup a perfect meet

FRANTIC FINISH: Action on the track from the first race of the day on Saturday.

RACING: Without so much as a cloud in the sky, Lockyer Valley Turf Club president Terry Kirkwood couldn't have asked for a better day to host the 2018 Gatton Cup on Saturday.

Fine conditions combined with a rapid spread of word-of-mouth over recent weeks, no competing race meets in Brisbane or Ipswich and the club securing the final heat in the 2018 Racing Queensland Winter Provincial Stayers Series for the main event of the meeting.

More than 1000 people packed into Burgess Park to witness the seven-race meet, which Kirkwood believed was the biggest crowd in close to 15 years.

"We had good competitive racing all day and the track held up well,” Kirkwood said.

"I'd like to thank the rest of the committee and the rest of the volunteers who put the race day together as it takes a lot of work to put it all together.

"It was probably the biggest crowd we've had there for a long, long time. It all lined up nicely. We've had nothing but really positive feedback”

2018 Gatton Cup results

Rock Trade Industries QTIS Three-Years-Old Maiden Plate 1400m

1. Bold Sam 2. She's Up Beat 3. Secret Agent Man

Wilson Brothers Finance/Blue Dog Sports Maiden Handicap 1100m

1. Zegota 2. Divine Action 3. Chicoutimi

Cooks Transport Lockyer Lightning Benchmark 70 Handicap 1100m

1. Seq the Star 2. Hellaroo 3. Agapantha

Best Employment Class 3 Plate 1400m

1. Unique Magic 2. Red Mako 3. Rainbow Spirit

Oz Lav Plumbing Class 1 Handicap 1100m

1. Odelia 2. Cocktailsallaround 3. Storm Anchor

Coughlins Accountants Benchmark 55 Handicap 1600m

1. Scarlett Hussie 2. Casino Evil 3. Dazet

The Royal Hotel Winter Prov Stayers (Heat) Gatton Cup Benchmark 75 HCP 2000m

1. Kay Kay Boy 2. High Degree 3. Calypso Bay