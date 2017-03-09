Gatton cricketer lifts Jodie Fields Shield

RIGHT LINE: Gatton cricketer Tamara Gardiner throws down a delivery for the Ipswich Logan Hornets.

CRICKET: Stepping up to bowl her first over in the Jodie Fields Shield final, Gatton cricketer Tamara Gardiner could be forgiven for letting the occasion get to her.

But with her first ball she grabbed a wicket and then two balls later took out the off stump of another batsman.

Playing for the Ipswich Logan Hornets against Sandgate in the final at Allan Border Oval on February 25, Tamara's contributions led her side to the victory with six overs to spare.

"I was really impressed how motivated and focussed our team was in the final,” Tamara said.

"Our opposition had won the shield for several years and had a great deal of experience and talent.”

Named after the former Australian international who hailed from Toowoomba, the shield was a special one for Tamara.

"To me the Jodie Fields Shield represents just how far women's cricket has come in Australia,” she said.

The 17-year-old started playing for Gatton Fordsdale Cricket Club at the age of 10 and stayed there for six seasons.

She was often the only female player at the club, but she has gone on to represent Lockyer Valley, Darling Downs and Queensland representative sides.

It is currently her first season playing for the Hornets and she is relishing the challenge and developing as a player.

"It has been brilliant to play under more professional conditions and against such high level competitors,” she said.

"They have worked hard to promote the women's team this year financially and physically.”