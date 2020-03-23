Coronavirus crisis impacts Gatton: All you need to know

FOUR new cases have been recorded at the weekend in the West Moreton health region, that takes in the Lockyer, Somerset and Ipswich.

That puts the region's case load at eight confirmed cases.

Porters Plainland hotel put a call out to its customers to help drain the kegs this morning, with pubs and other businesses told by the government to close.

The Lockyer and Somerset chamber of commerce presidents are urging people to help the local economy, saying spending is essential.

"If we don't support local businesses, which are the lifeblood of the community, they may not exist after coronavirus," Somerset Business Alliance president Mark Wells has said.

Toogoolawah police station will remain open with social distancing laws enforced. Officer in charge senior sergeant John Cumner said visitors would be required to use hand sanitiser before entering and remain 1.5m from the front desk - which is marked on the floor.

Some local events are continuing, however with no patrons. This included the Laidley Cup race day. Instead of ensuring 3000 patrons were having a good time, Turf club president Terry Kirkwood stood in an empty marquee as horses galloped down the home straight.

CENTRELINK

The brutal reality of shutdowns forced by the surging coronavirus pandemic has been reflected in 'Depression' like scenes of people queuing for help at Centrelink offices.

On the Gold Coast, lines are stretching for more than a block around one of the biggest Centrelink offices.

Hundreds of people, many wearing protective face masks arrived at the Centrelink long before opening, with the queue stretching down a block and around a corner. There have been similar scenes in Ipswich.

The Federal Government's online portal for unemployment benefits crashed under the increased strain.

Both the Centrelink app and the entire MyGov portal fell over shortly before 9am, with users unable to log into their accounts to update their information or register for allowances including Newstart.

Social media users also reported being unable to get through to Centrelink over the phone, instead met with messages to call back later.

HOW TO ACCESS CASH PAYMENTS

"There is unprecedented demand for the service right now, but Australians need to be patient. Try logging on later today or even tomorrow," Government Services Minister Stuart Robert told AAP on Monday.

Services Australia said it was experiencing "very high demand" but a lot of queries involved the same questions, so pleaded with those unsure about the payments to visit servicesaustralia.gov.au/COVID19.

Elsewhere on the Sunshine Coast, some of the areas biggest employers are trying to work out how to keep their workers for months.

In Toowoomba, a staff member at a local school has contracted the virus.

NEED TO KNOW (UNLOCKED STORIES)

