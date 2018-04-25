Gatton comes out in force to pay respects

MARCHING TOGETHER: A veterans group of more than a dozen lead the Gatton street march to Littleton Park.

MARCHING TOGETHER: A veterans group of more than a dozen lead the Gatton street march to Littleton Park. Dominic Elsome

GATTON'S community paused today to remember our fallen and surviving servicemen and women, marking Anzac Day and the 103rd anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli.

The annual Anzac Day march made its way through town to Littleton Park where the main service was held at the Weeping Mothers Memorial.

Lead by a veterans group several dozen strong, the parade included groups such as the Scouts and Girl Guides and a large turn out by local schools, as well as a convoy of military vehicles.

Lockyer Valley Regional Mayor Tanya Milligan said the Anzac Day services were going from strength-to-strength.

"It's wonderful and I'm just continually heartened that every year there's just more people who are always here.

"It was wonderful to see so many young people here.”

"I just think that Anzac day will continue to get bigger and bigger and it's just more significant every year to everybody.” she said.

This year's Anzac Day was particularly poignant for Mayor Milligan, as her son serves in the Australian Army and is preparing for deployment overseas.

"I certainly reflect on how the parents, especially the mothers, felt all those years ago waving goodbye to their sons - and so many of those sons didn't come home.

"So as a parent you certainly do stop and reflect.”

Take a look at the photos of the march and ceremony below: