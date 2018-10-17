Gatton-Clifton road works to improve safety

ROADWORKS will commence along Gatton-Clifton Road from Friday in a bid to improve road safety.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised batter slope safety improvement works are planned between Heifer Creek Crossings 4 and 5 on Gatton-Clifton Road.

Work is expected to commence on October 28 and be completed by Thursday, November 29 - weather permitting.

The works to improve the batter slope surface will be conducted between 7am and 5pm, Monday to Friday in order to meet standard safety requirements.

A full road closure in both directions will occur on Sunday, November 4, but all other times road closures will only be required to remove fallen rocks. If required, the road will be closed in both directions for approximately 10 minutes.

During the road closure, motorists should use Gatton-Helidon Road, Warrego Highway and the New England Highway as an alternative route.

Please be advised using the alternative route will add an additional 30 minutes to travel times.

The safety of motorists and road workers is TMR's top priority and motorists are asked to drive to the traffic conditions and obey all signage and instructions from traffic controllers during the course of the works.

We thank you for your patience and understanding during the delivery of these important works and apologise for any inconvenience they may cause. For further information on these works, please contact TMR on 4639 0777 or email DownsSWR@tmr.qld.gov.au.

For up-to-date information on traffic disruptions, motorists are advised to call 13 19 40, or visit www.QLDtraffic.qld.gov.au

TMR has introduced a free QLDTraffic app which allows motorists to key in their favourite travel routes and receive personalised and reliable traffic advice.