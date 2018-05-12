Gatton Campdraft in full swing

IN CONTROL: Rhett Thomson fights hard to work the cattle in the Jara Park Performance Horses Maiden B event at the Gatton campdraft on Saturday.

IT'S one of the few sports where competitors are over the age of 80-years-old.

More than 750 competitors, aged eight to 80 plus rode into Gatton for the annual Gatton Campdraft today.

Gatton Campdraft Association president Scott Haley said the event was already a huge success.

"It's a great campdraft so far, the turnout is really good to see” Mr Haley said.

"One of the best to date.”

Mr Haley explained what the competitors had to demonstrate to the judges in order to fare well.

"In the small yard, called the camp, competitors start with nine head of cattle, the object is to separate one from the mob to show the judge your horse can work,” he said.

"Then competitors head to the main arena and they do a clover leaf pattern... there's a 40 second time limit too.

"It's a great fact paced-action event and a great family sport. It's a huge industry sport now, they claim it's the fastest growing horse sport in Australia.”

He thanked the volunteers, sponsors and local businesses for supporting the event.

The Gatton Campdraft is in full swing at the end of Golf Links Dr in Gatton until tomorrow afternoon.