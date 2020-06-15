Gatton campdraft club close to opening new grounds

MAKING GROUND: The Gatton Campdraft Association will have new grounds to call its own. FILE IMAGE

“THERE’S nothing like having your own,” says Scott Haley as the Gatton Campdraft Association’s new arena nears completion.

After years operating from a private property, the association is getting ready to move to a new home on Railway St, Grantham.

“It’s being purpose-built for us. At the moment we’ve got a toilet block, fully fenced the block, we’re in the process of putting up a storage shed and clubhouse,” the association president said.

“We’ve put up an arena fence and we’re starting to build cattle yards and we’ve planted 120 trees and plants around the perimeter.

“There’s nothing like having your own place; the closer we get it’s coming along really good.”

The new facility is being built in keeping with the area’s rural zoning, with Mr Haley saying: “We don’t want it to be like QEII.

“We want it so when you drive past it looks like it fits in with the rural amenity.”

Mr Hayley said it would host two main events each year – the annual campdraft on Mother’s Day and a youth training camp or ranch sorting.

“In years to come we’d like to see other groups, for example the pony club or riding for the disabled, use the site,” he said.

Rhett Thomson fights hard to work the cattle in the Jara Park Performance Horses Maiden B at the Gatton campdraft in 2018. FILE IMAGE

Mr Haley said the Gatton Campdraft Association had been operating from private property on Golf Links Drive, Gatton, but as the owners aged it was time to find a secure location.

The new site bordered by Railway, Nicholls and Citrus streets and Gatton Helidon Rd had sat empty since being impacted by the devastating Grantham floods of 2011.

The project was funded with the help of the federal and state governments and Lockyer Valley Regional Council plus the association’s own money – totalling $150,000 so far, including a repurposed toilet.

“Everywhere we have turned people have helped us but we still need about $100,000,” he said.

“So if you have any money spare you’re more than welcome.”

The new arena is expected to be opened early next year.

Articles contributed today by Kat Donaghey were supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.