THRIVING: Jack Marlow and Molly Wilkinson say their new business Killing Time with Coffee is attracting heaps of local support. Photo: Ebony Graveur
Business

Gatton cafe thriving following mid-pandemic purchase

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
8th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
IT WAS the middle of a global health crisis and there was a new baby in the picture when a Gatton couple signed the papers to buy their first business together.

Three weeks on, Molly Wilkinson and Jack Marlow have no regrets and have hit the ground running in their cafe Killing Time with Coffee.

“We have had a heap of local support in the last three weeks,” Molly said.

Despite recent economic uncertainty for businesses – especially in the hospitality sector – due to coronavirus, the Gatton cafe has been thriving.

“A lot of people are doing phone orders,” Molly said.

“We’ve had the Gatton Hospital phone up and do really big orders for their coffees.”

A few customers have already visited the cafe to urge Molly and Jack not to change anything about the coffee.

“They said it was the best coffee in town,” Molly said.

“It’s my favourite coffee, too, so I won’t be changing it.”

Molly and Jack bought the Railway Street coffee shop in May, just a few months after the arrival of their baby, Elijah.

Molly had just graduated from her law degree but, with the new baby, she and Jack looked into other options.

When the cafe Molly had been working at was put up for sale, the couple made the choice to buy it.

Purchasing the cafe meant Molly could continue working there and meant the pair could work rotating shifts so someone was always able to care for the newborn.

Though Molly had plenty of experience working in a cafe, Jack was new to it – but has already picked it up.

“He is good – he’s very hands on and willing to try just about everything, which is so helpful,” Molly said.

The cafe was previously owned by Melissa Dunn and Leanne White.

Gatton Star

